Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s results

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 8.23 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alterity Therapeutics Limited and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides us Alterity Therapeutics Limited and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. In other hand, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.74 which is 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Alterity Therapeutics Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 16.76% and its average price target is $45.5.

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 85.61% respectively. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders are 18.7%. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 40.36% stronger performance.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.