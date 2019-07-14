Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s results

We are comparing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.57 N/A -3.76 0.00

Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk and Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.59 beta which is 59.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.1 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.25, while its potential upside is 460.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.6% and 77%. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.