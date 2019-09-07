Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s results

Since Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is $12, which is potential 453.00% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 31.8%. Insiders owned roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was more bearish than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.