Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s results

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Volatility & Risk

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 1.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Oragenics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.52 beta which makes it 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and has 14.2 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Oragenics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 23.9%. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 18.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has stronger performance than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats on 5 of the 6 factors Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.