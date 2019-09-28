Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|1
|0.00
|8.62M
|-0.78
|0.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|5.68M
|-15.26
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|786,281,127.43%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|87,384,615.38%
|0%
|0%
Risk & Volatility
Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.03. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Analyst Ratings
Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.5, with potential upside of 234.76%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 59.8% respectively. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.92%
|-21.96%
|-38.3%
|-4.29%
|-27.88%
|23.4%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.
