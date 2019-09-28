Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 8.62M -0.78 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 5.68M -15.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 786,281,127.43% -56.4% -49.9% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 87,384,615.38% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.03. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.5, with potential upside of 234.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 59.8% respectively. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.