Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Kura Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.03 beta indicates that Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Kura Oncology Inc.’s 2.5 beta is the reason why it is 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 13.8 and 13.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Kura Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kura Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 37.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 18.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.