Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s results

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 1.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s beta is 1.53 which is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 3.3% respectively. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.