Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Its Competitors results

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.40% -49.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Alterity Therapeutics Limited and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

The potential upside of the competitors is 139.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Risk & Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.03. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Alterity Therapeutics Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.