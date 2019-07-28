Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Volatility & Risk

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.99. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 2.03 beta is the reason why it is 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.6% and 0% respectively. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders are 18.7%. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.69% 0.72% 14.83% 25.2% -25.13% 26.89%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has weaker performance than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.