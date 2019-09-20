Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s results

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Immutep Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Immutep Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was more bearish than Immutep Limited.

Summary

Immutep Limited beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 6 factors.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.