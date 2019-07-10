Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

We are contrasting Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Forty Seven Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Forty Seven Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.6% and 67.3%. Insiders owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.