Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.66 N/A -7.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 98.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Alterity Therapeutics Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, which is potential 46.45% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.