Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s results

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.12 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.5 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 41.5%. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.