Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 315.14 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Risk and Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 1.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s beta is 2.93 which is 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival CorMedix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. CorMedix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.