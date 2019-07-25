Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|5
|2.77
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Alterity Therapeutics Limited and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.6% and 23.69%. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-4.79%
|-14.05%
|-1.24%
|-10.67%
|-20.5%
|24.22%
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|-0.97%
|-11.92%
|-14%
|-7.78%
|-42.05%
|21.43%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors CollPlant Holdings Ltd. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
