Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk and Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 1.6%. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.