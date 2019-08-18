Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s results

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Volatility & Risk

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s 105.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Alterity Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 15.1%. Insiders owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 16.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was less bearish than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.