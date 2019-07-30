Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 40.50 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 148.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders are 18.7%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 24.22% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -9.66% weaker performance.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.