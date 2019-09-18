Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s results

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.03 beta indicates that Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was more bearish than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.