Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 145.58 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 15.5 and 15.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Albireo Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $62, with potential upside of 143.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.