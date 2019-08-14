Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|54
|24.83
|N/A
|-5.99
|0.00
Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
Volatility & Risk
A 1.03 beta indicates that Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 74.54% and its average target price is $75.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.49%
|-2.96%
|-9.55%
|-6.82%
|-43.99%
|4.34%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
