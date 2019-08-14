Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54 24.83 N/A -5.99 0.00

Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.03 beta indicates that Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 74.54% and its average target price is $75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.