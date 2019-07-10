Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s results

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 157.85 N/A -2.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk & Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.99. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $61, while its potential upside is 50.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders are 18.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 24.22% stronger performance while Acceleron Pharma Inc. has -3.31% weaker performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.