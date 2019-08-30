Reviewing Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)’s results

Both Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 162.74 N/A -15.90 0.00 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Altaba Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Altaba Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Altaba Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.25% and an $78 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altaba Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.03% and 35.03%. Insiders owned roughly 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Altaba Inc. has stronger performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Altaba Inc. beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.