Reviewing Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 163.99 N/A -15.90 0.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Altaba Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Altaba Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc. has a 11.35% upside potential and an average price target of $78.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altaba Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 73.03% and 57.41% respectively. Altaba Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Altaba Inc. beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.