Reviewing Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)’s results

Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 108.52 N/A -15.90 0.00 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.92 N/A 1.39 11.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Altaba Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Altaba Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Altaba Inc. is $78, with potential upside of 12.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Altaba Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.03% and 11.8%. Insiders held roughly 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year Altaba Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.