Reviewing Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s results

Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 70 165.37 N/A -15.90 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.38 N/A 6.52 15.04

Demonstrates Altaba Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Altaba Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Altaba Inc.’s average target price is $78, while its potential upside is 10.62%. Competitively Northern Trust Corporation has an average target price of $103.67, with potential upside of 9.97%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Altaba Inc. is looking more favorable than Northern Trust Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Altaba Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.03% and 81.2%. Insiders owned roughly 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Altaba Inc. was more bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Altaba Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.