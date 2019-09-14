Reviewing Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s results

This is a contrast between Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 163.99 N/A -15.90 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 19 1.56 N/A 2.00 9.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Altaba Inc. and Invesco Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Altaba Inc. and Invesco Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Altaba Inc. and Invesco Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

Altaba Inc.’s consensus price target is $78, while its potential upside is 11.35%. Competitively Invesco Ltd. has an average price target of $21.2, with potential upside of 21.84%. The results provided earlier shows that Invesco Ltd. appears more favorable than Altaba Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Altaba Inc. and Invesco Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.03% and 86.89%. 5.22% are Altaba Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year Altaba Inc. was more bullish than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Altaba Inc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.