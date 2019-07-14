Reviewing Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 69 108.91 N/A -15.90 0.00 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.81 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Altaba Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Altaba Inc. is $78, with potential upside of 11.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altaba Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.03% and 52%. About 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -1.86% -4.1% 3.26% 16.96% -7.06% 23.09% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6%

For the past year Altaba Inc. has stronger performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.