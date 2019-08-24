Reviewing Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)’s results

Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 162.75 N/A -15.90 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.57 N/A 0.66 16.94

Demonstrates Altaba Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Altaba Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Altaba Inc. is $78, with potential upside of 12.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares and 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares. 5.22% are Altaba Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year Altaba Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.