Reviewing Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 70 109.27 N/A -15.90 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.13 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Altaba Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altaba Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Altaba Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc.’s average price target is $78, while its potential upside is 11.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.22% are Altaba Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Altaba Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.