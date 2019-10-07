Reviewing Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s results

This is a contrast between Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 58 0.00 459.58M -15.90 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 5 2.61 N/A 0.14 43.48

In table 1 we can see Altaba Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Altaba Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 796,775,312.07% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares and 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. About 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.69% are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Altaba Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.