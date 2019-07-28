Reviewing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s results

We are contrasting Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 222.38 N/A -2.63 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 33 45.26 N/A -5.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6%

Volatility & Risk

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a 2.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 0.5 beta and it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.6% and 78%. 0.2% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 58.76% stronger performance while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -35.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.