Reviewing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s results

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A -0.05 144.79M -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 89,700,464.52% -78.2% -67.1% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 64,094,732,182.38% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 6.23% are Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.