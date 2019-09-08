Reviewing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 155.24 N/A -2.95 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.62 N/A -4.57 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3. Competitively, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has 1.7 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 50.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.