Reviewing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 46.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.20% -67.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

With average target price of $13, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a potential upside of 238.54%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%. With higher possible upside potential for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s competitors, analysts think Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.85 shows that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s competitors are 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.