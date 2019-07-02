Reviewing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s and Its Peers results

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Table 1 has Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.40% -43.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

In next table we are contrasting Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.73 2.84

$13 is the average price target of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., with a potential upside of 202.33%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 131.26%. Based on the data delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

A beta of 2.02 shows that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s peers are 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.