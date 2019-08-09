Reviewing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 46.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.20% -67.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. presently has an average target price of $13, suggesting a potential upside of 269.32%. The peers have a potential upside of 139.13%. With higher probable upside potential for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s rivals, analysts think Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.85. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.