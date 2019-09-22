Reviewing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s results

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 142.60 N/A -2.95 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 11.03 N/A 2.56 25.74

In table 1 we can see Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 104.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. Its rival Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $82, while its potential upside is 30.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.