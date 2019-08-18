Reviewing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 155.39 N/A -2.95 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.56 N/A -4.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 1.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 85.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.56 beta is the reason why it is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 313.08% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 82.5%. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.