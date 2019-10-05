Reviewing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|4
|0.00
|3.92M
|-2.95
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|9.12M
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|89,681,994.97%
|-78.2%
|-67.1%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|350,526,558.54%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 13.72% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-6.4%
|0.95%
|-33.7%
|-36.24%
|-42.39%
|15.22%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. was less bullish than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
