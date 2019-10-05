Reviewing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.12M -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 89,681,994.97% -78.2% -67.1% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 350,526,558.54% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 13.72% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. was less bullish than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.