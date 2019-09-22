Reviewing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s results

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 142.60 N/A -2.95 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.36 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.85 shows that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.55 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 53.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CTI BioPharma Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CTI BioPharma Corp.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.