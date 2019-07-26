Reviewing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s results

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 190.95 N/A -2.63 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 2.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 102.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is -0.08 which is 108.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 372.44% and its average price target is $3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 47.6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.