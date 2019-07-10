Reviewing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s results

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 204.76 N/A -2.63 0.00 Athenex Inc. 13 21.09 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Athenex Inc. is $20, which is potential -4.53% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Athenex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.6% and 32%. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.9% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Athenex Inc.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Athenex Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.