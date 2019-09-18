Reviewing Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)’s and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s results

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 147.52 N/A -2.95 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 6.4% respectively. 0.1% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.