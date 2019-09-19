Reviewing Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)’s and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s results

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec Holdings Inc. 4 3.52 N/A -1.27 0.00 STAAR Surgical Company 31 9.82 N/A 0.13 232.62

Demonstrates Alphatec Holdings Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -209% -32.7% STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s 1.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. STAAR Surgical Company has a 2.23 beta and it is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alphatec Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 1.2. Competitively, STAAR Surgical Company has 5.4 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. STAAR Surgical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alphatec Holdings Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 STAAR Surgical Company 0 0 0 0.00

Alphatec Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $6.67, and a 13.44% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alphatec Holdings Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company are owned by institutional investors at 23.7% and 91.2% respectively. Insiders held 18.6% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of STAAR Surgical Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24% STAAR Surgical Company -10.28% -1.45% -8.18% -15.53% -6.8% -8.15%

For the past year Alphatec Holdings Inc. has 105.24% stronger performance while STAAR Surgical Company has -8.15% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors STAAR Surgical Company beats Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.