Reviewing Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)’s and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s results

Both Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec Holdings Inc. 4 3.10 N/A -1.27 0.00 Sensus Healthcare Inc. 6 3.82 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -209% -32.7% Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -10.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alphatec Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Sensus Healthcare Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 29.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.7% and 11.3%. About 18.6% of Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.1% of Sensus Healthcare Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24% Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66%

For the past year Alphatec Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Sensus Healthcare Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.