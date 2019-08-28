Reviewing Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)’s and Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS)’s results

This is a contrast between Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec Holdings Inc. 4 3.15 N/A -1.27 0.00 Presbia PLC N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Presbia PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Presbia PLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -209% -32.7% Presbia PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Presbia PLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Presbia PLC 0 0 0 0.00

$6.5 is Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 23.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alphatec Holdings Inc. and Presbia PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.7% and 16.51%. Insiders owned 18.6% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 74.92% of Presbia PLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24% Presbia PLC 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Alphatec Holdings Inc. beats Presbia PLC on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Canada. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.