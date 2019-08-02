Reviewing Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)’s and Its Peers results

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alphatec Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -209.00% -32.70% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Alphatec Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec Holdings Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Alphatec Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.56 2.75

Alphatec Holdings Inc. currently has an average price target of $4, suggesting a potential downside of -15.97%. As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 32.00%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alphatec Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Alphatec Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Alphatec Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.52 shows that Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s peers are 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Alphatec Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.