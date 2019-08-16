Reviewing Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)’s and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s results

This is a contrast between Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec Holdings Inc. 3 3.43 N/A -1.27 0.00 IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.04 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alphatec Holdings Inc. and IsoRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alphatec Holdings Inc. and IsoRay Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -209% -32.7% IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -59.3%

Risk and Volatility

Alphatec Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. IsoRay Inc. on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alphatec Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor IsoRay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. IsoRay Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Alphatec Holdings Inc. and IsoRay Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 IsoRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.44% for Alphatec Holdings Inc. with average target price of $6.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alphatec Holdings Inc. and IsoRay Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.7% and 7.3%. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.6%. Competitively, IsoRay Inc. has 0.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24% IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5%

For the past year Alphatec Holdings Inc. was more bullish than IsoRay Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Alphatec Holdings Inc. beats IsoRay Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.