Reviewing Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)’s and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s results

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,148 5.46 N/A 49.54 24.56 Yelp Inc. 35 2.71 N/A 0.67 52.08

Demonstrates Alphabet Inc. and Yelp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Yelp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Alphabet Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Alphabet Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Yelp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alphabet Inc. and Yelp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alphabet Inc. and Yelp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Yelp Inc. 1 5 2 2.25

Alphabet Inc. has a consensus price target of $1400, and a 21.49% upside potential. Competitively Yelp Inc. has a consensus price target of $43, with potential upside of 28.24%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Yelp Inc. is looking more favorable than Alphabet Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.95% of Alphabet Inc. shares and 0% of Yelp Inc. shares. 0.02% are Alphabet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Yelp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 6.93% 10.81% 4.16% 11.72% -0.25% 17.48% Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17%

For the past year Alphabet Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Yelp Inc.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats Yelp Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.